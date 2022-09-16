Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Wajax has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.