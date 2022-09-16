Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,785.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $101.75 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22.
About Wolters Kluwer
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WOLTF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.