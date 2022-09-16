Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,785.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $101.75 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

