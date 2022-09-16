WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WH Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

