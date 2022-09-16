Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Verano Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Verano stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

