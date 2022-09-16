Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,023,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

