Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie cut Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $40.24 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

