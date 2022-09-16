Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $238.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wolfe Research to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $274.33 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PANW opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,798.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

