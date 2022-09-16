Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $295.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $244.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

