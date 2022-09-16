Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

