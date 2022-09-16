Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT Raised to GBX 2,200

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Abcam Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abcam

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after buying an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Articles

