Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT Raised to GBX 2,200

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.
Abcam Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
