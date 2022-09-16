Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

SPWR stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

