Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

