Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $20.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IREN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,665,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Iris Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

