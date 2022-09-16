Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

UE opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after buying an additional 6,293,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,252,000 after buying an additional 1,390,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

