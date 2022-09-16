Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

CLDX stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

