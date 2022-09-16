StockNews.com Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 3.4 %

EXPD opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,637,000 after buying an additional 107,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

