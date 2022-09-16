El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

About El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 274.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 129,137 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

