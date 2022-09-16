El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
El Pollo Loco Stock Performance
LOCO stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
Featured Stories
