Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

Performant Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

