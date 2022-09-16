Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.
Institutional Trading of Performant Financial
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.