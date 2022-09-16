Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SNY stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

