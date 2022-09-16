ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
ScanSource Stock Performance
Shares of SCSC opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $699.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
