Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 1.7 %

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.5066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.