Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT at $8.50

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SECYF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

