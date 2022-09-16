Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.92.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,728 shares of company stock worth $63,966,614. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.05 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

