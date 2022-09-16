M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.73).

MNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

MNG stock opened at GBX 195.30 ($2.36) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,575.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 610.00%.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05). In related news, insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

