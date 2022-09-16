Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $72.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

