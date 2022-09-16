Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Big Lots Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

