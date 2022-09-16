Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $166.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.62.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.50. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

