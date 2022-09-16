Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,993,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,161,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 94,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

