Head to Head Contrast: Amcor (AMCR) and The Competition

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amcor to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Amcor pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 52.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amcor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 3 1 0 1.83 Amcor Competitors 49 160 383 6 2.58

Volatility & Risk

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $12.15, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Amcor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Amcor has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $14.54 billion $805.00 million 22.25 Amcor Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.45

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Amcor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 5.53% 27.37% 7.06% Amcor Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Summary

Amcor beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

