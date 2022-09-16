Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $98.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $76.32 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.