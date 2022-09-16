BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AYASF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTC AYASF opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

