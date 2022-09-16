ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Research Coverage Started at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a 160.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALK-Abelló A/S stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. ALK-Abelló A/S has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $512.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.85.

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

