Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.25. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 25,979 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.