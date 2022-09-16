The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $140.68

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.68 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Beaufort Securities began coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.58.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

