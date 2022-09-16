Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.89 and traded as low as C$5.30. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 67,273 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAY.A shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$374.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

