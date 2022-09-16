Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.35

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.35 and traded as low as C$9.24. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 401,690 shares.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$785.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.65.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The company had revenue of C$213.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.3900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,318,569.54.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

