Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $9.26. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 593,917 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

