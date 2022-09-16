McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.26

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and traded as high as C$4.66. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 9,455 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.52 million and a PE ratio of -24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

McEwen Mining ( TSE:MUX Get Rating ) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

