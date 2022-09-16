iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.51

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $22.55. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 338,210 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

