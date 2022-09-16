TUI (LON:TUI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.12

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.12 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 140.51 ($1.70). TUI shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.68), with a volume of 4,151,419 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

