iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

WOOD stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

