William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,872.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,414.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,675 shares of company stock worth $180,416. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

