Short Interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Decreases By 38.9%

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wejo Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJOW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wejo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

