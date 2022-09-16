Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Decreases By 34.0%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Worksport Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKSPW opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23. Worksport has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

