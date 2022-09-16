Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Trading Down 17.4 %

NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventoux CCM Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 1,706.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

