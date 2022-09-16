G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WILC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.48. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is currently 134.38%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

