Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,144.58

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,144.58 ($13.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,242 ($15.01). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($14.26), with a volume of 16,738 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of Ergomed in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Ergomed Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £593.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4,720.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,144.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,143.37.
Ergomed Company Profile
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
