Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Grows By 38.6%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WALDW opened at $0.80 on Friday. Waldencast has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Waldencast by 89.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 211,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Waldencast by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.