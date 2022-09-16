Short Interest in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Increases By 51.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,588,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,952,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,414,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,755,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 844,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

