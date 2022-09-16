Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$930,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,002.84. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,517,425. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

